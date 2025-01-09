x

Goodwill Industries of South Texas realiza apertura de sucursal en Brownsville

By: Juan Barragan

Vendrá San Juanita Mesa de parte de Goodwill Industries of South Texas-Brownsville, para hablarnos del Centro de Conexiones de Trabajo y Tienda en Brownsville en 77 Frontage Rd. 

Ubicación del evento:

394 Expressway 77 North Frontage Rd Brownsville, Texas, 78521

Vea el video para la entrevista completa

