Goodwill Industries of South Texas realiza apertura de sucursal en Brownsville
Vendrá San Juanita Mesa de parte de Goodwill Industries of South Texas-Brownsville, para hablarnos del Centro de Conexiones de Trabajo y Tienda en Brownsville en 77 Frontage Rd.
Ubicación del evento:
394 Expressway 77 North Frontage Rd Brownsville, Texas, 78521
(956) 504-9136
