Gov. Abbott meets with supporters in Edinburg

Gov. Greg Abbott held a meet-and-greet at University Drafthouse in Edinburg on Tuesday, where he delivered remarks to a packed house. 

Abbott spoke to dozens of supporters for about 20 minutes, highlighting his support for Valley educators and taking credit for DHR Health becoming a level-one trauma center in September.

The governor also discussed Beto O'Rourke during his Edinburg visit. Though others are running, Abbott said he believes O'Rourke is the main political danger to the state's future.

Abbott's visit to the Rio Grande Valley comes less than a week after he was in the same city to visit with service members ahead of Thanksgiving. 

2 years ago Tuesday, November 30 2021 Nov 30, 2021 Tuesday, November 30, 2021 12:37:00 PM CST November 30, 2021
