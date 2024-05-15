Gov. Abbott meets with supporters in Edinburg

Gov. Greg Abbott held a meet-and-greet at University Drafthouse in Edinburg on Tuesday, where he delivered remarks to a packed house.

Abbott spoke to dozens of supporters for about 20 minutes, highlighting his support for Valley educators and taking credit for DHR Health becoming a level-one trauma center in September.

The governor also discussed Beto O'Rourke during his Edinburg visit. Though others are running, Abbott said he believes O'Rourke is the main political danger to the state's future.

Can't see the video? Click here.

Abbott's visit to the Rio Grande Valley comes less than a week after he was in the same city to visit with service members ahead of Thanksgiving.

RELATED: Gov. Greg Abbott visits Edinburg