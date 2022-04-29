x

Gov. Abbott receives Broadband Champion Award in McAllen

Gov. Greg Abbott was in McAllen on Wednesday to receive an award from Connect the Future Texas to Texans, a coalition dedicated to expanding broadband access in the state.

"It is important that everybody in this state is going to have access to the broadband they need in order to interact in today's society,” Abbott said.

The event recognized Abbott for his efforts in improving access and improvements to broadband internet in the area.

Hidalgo County currently has a Wi-Fi program that provides internet to rural areas.

