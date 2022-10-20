Grand Opening for Upgraded Border Patrol Checkpoint in Encino

ENCINO – A ribbon cutting ceremony in Encino for an upgraded Border Patrol checkpoint took place Thursday morning.

The facility replaces one that was built in 1994 and has since been demolished.

It’s been operational since May, but Border Patrol Sector Chief Rodolfo Karisch says they wanted to wait for the ribbon cutting until everything was up to speed at the one of the nation’s busiest checkpoints.

Border Patrol Spokesman Tom Slowinski says the project has been heavily funded at nearly $30 million.

