Gridiron Heroes: Big Game Gilpin

MISSION – The Patriots have five wins in five district games. One of the key factors has been Landry Gilpin, a quarterback that’s eluded tacklers for 4 years now.

But Gilpin is quick to point out, teamwork makes the dream work.

“Yea everything is clicking with us,” said the senior quarterback. “Everybody is doing their job on the team. Everybody is getting better every time we’re out here at practice. “

In his latest outing, Gilpin scored eight touchdowns in the team’s win over Donna.

Six of them were rushing scores, including a 70-yard turf burner in the 1st quarter.

“I was looking down the field and it was wide open so I took off,” said Gilpin. “The receivers came back and curled with me. They were getting on their blocks. The line pushed me all the way to the end zone. We had a good plan on that one.”

So far this year, the senior has accounted for 32 of his team’s 37 touchdowns.

“We’re going out there with intentions to win every game,” said Gilpin. “We’re not trying to win close games. We’re trying to win pretty comfortably.”

It’s been hard to stop Gilpin. That’s a big plus for the Patriots.

“We’re just going to keep on pushing the rest of the way,” said Gilpin.