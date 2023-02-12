Gridiron Heroes: Listen to the Band
SAN JUAN - This week's Gridiron Heroes report looks at an important aspect of the game that has nothing to do with offense or defense. School bands are an important part of every game. This week, words and music tell the story of PSJA and the other schools that are sending bands to state-wide competition.
