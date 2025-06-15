Grieving brother pleads for answers in death of Brownsville sailor found dead in Virginia

A family in the Rio Grande Valley said they’re devastated after a loved one was found dead in Virginia.

The body of Brownsville native Angelina Resendiz, 21, was found in Norfolk, Virginia on Monday. She had been missing since May 29.

“I'm trying to know what happened, I haven't gotten that information,” Angelina’s brother — Juan Resendiz — said. “I'm just wanting to know, even though how bad it's gonna hurt, I just want to know."

Angelina’s body was found in a wooded area about 10 miles south of the Norfolk Naval Base she was living in.

“It hurt a lot. Still hurts," Juan said,

Juan said he's digging for details in her death.

Family demanding answers after missing sailor from Brownsville found dead

“There’s a puzzle, and you're just missing one piece trying to find it, trying to find where it goes, and you can't find it,” Juan said. “That's how it feels."

Juan and Angelina grew up together in Brownsville before Angelina moved to Mexia with her dad.

Juan said his sister could make someone's day better.

“She had a perfect smile. You're all down and she walks up to you… and she smiles, and you smile too because that smile is contagious,” Juan said.

After graduating from high school, Angelina attended boot camp and then joined the U.S. Navy as a culinary specialist

Juan said he and his sister talked often. He spoke to her the day before she went missing. Juan said he learned about Angelina’s disappearance from her friends instead of the Navy.

“I hate how non-transparent this is, this is very closed off,” Juan said,

Juan said he's holding on to bond he shared with his sister. He has a hat that belonged to Angelina that their mom picked up from Angelina’s barracks when she traveled to the base looking for answers in Angelina’s disappearance.

Angelina had written the words “Little One” inside the hat, Juan’s nickname for her.

“I'm gonna wear this hat forever,” Juan said,

Juan said his family is working to bring Angelina down to the Rio Grande Valley for a funeral.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service for an update in the investigation into Angelina’s death.

As previously reported, NCIS placed an unidentified sailor in “pretrial confinement” in connection with the investigation.

NCIS said the unnamed sailor has not been formally charged “at this time.”

