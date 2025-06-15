x

Harlingen home destroyed in fire possibly sparked by lightning

By: Stefany Rosales

A Harlingen home was destroyed after it caught fire during Thursday night's storm.

Fire crews say a lightning strike could have sparked the flames at the residence, located on Bass Boulevard.

The inside of the home was destroyed. No one was home at the time of the fire.

