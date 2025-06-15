Harlingen home destroyed in fire possibly sparked by lightning
Related Story
A Harlingen home was destroyed after it caught fire during Thursday night's storm.
Fire crews say a lightning strike could have sparked the flames at the residence, located on Bass Boulevard.
The inside of the home was destroyed. No one was home at the time of the fire.
News
A Harlingen home was destroyed after it caught fire during Thursday night's storm. Fire crews say a lightning strike... More >>
News Video
-
Community gathers to protest ICE raids in the Valley
-
Public input requested on proposed Cameron County highway project
-
Consumer Reports: Commonly misunderstood foods
-
Brownsville woman reflects on husband's challenges as he combats rare brain disorder
-
Saturday, June 14, 2025: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Sports Video
-
Five RGV baseball players will participate in the 2025 THSBCA All Star...
-
PSJA Bears clinching berth in 7-on-7 State Tournament
-
UTRGV & baseball coach Derek Matlock agree to contract extension through 2030
-
UTRGV Football hosts Elementary Youth Camp
-
UTRGV football will no longer play game in Brownsville during inaugural 2025...