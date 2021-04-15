Harlingen man charged with manslaughter in connection with deadly auto-pedestrian crash
Related Story
A 27-year-old Harlingen man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Monday, according to a news release from the Harlingen Police Department.
Harlingen police responded to the 2300 block of South Business 77 at about 7:30 a.m. Monday regarding an auto-pedestrian crash.
Police later confirmed that a woman, identified as 65-year-old Edna Fay Lasley, had been struck by a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Daniel James Wirsche.
RELATED: Police: Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Harlingen
"Investigation revealed that the vehicle was being driven in a reckless manner, therefore Wirsche was charged with Manslaughter," according to the press release.
Lasley died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Bond was set at $30,000.
Wirsche was transferred to the Cameron County jail, police said.
News
News Video
-
Rio Grande City CISD scholarship meets fundraising goal
-
Nonstop flights from Harlingen to Monterrey begin next month
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: El Rincon De Mi Tierra
-
New drainage canal to mitigate flood concerns for residents
-
Raymondville ISD students encourage COVID-19 immunization with class project