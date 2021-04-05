Police: Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Harlingen

A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Harlingen Monday morning, according to Sgt. Larry Moore with the Harlingen Police Department.

Police say they responded to the 2300 block of South Business 77 regarding a fatal auto-pedestrian crash at about 7:30 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene and confirmed that a woman had been struck by a vehicle and died. The name of the woman is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, was taken into custody with charges pending investigation.

