Harlingen officials celebrate new UTRGV Harlingen Collegiate High facility
Related Story
The UTRGV Harlingen Collegiate High School celebrated their 64,000 sq. ft. campus with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday.
Some of the academic courses students will be able to participate in include engineering, computer science and education. Students can earn up to 60 hours of college credit by the time they graduate high school.
Senior Sophia Gonzales will be a part of the first graduating class this year.
Gonzales is a part of the robotics club and is thinking about pursuing mechanical engineering in college. She says she is thankful for the new campus and all it has to offer.
The dual enrollment school was a collaborative endeavor between UTRGV, the city of Harlingen and Harlingen CISD.