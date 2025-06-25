x

Harlingen police arrest two women in connection with stolen vehicle investigation

By: Jose De Leon III

Two women were arrested and charged in connection with a stolen vehicle that was found near a border crossing, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

Catalina Saldana and Joselinne Amaro were arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity. Their bonds were set at $22,500 and $10,000, respectively. 

Saldana faces an additional charge of theft, according to a Monday news release. 

According to the release, the women were arrested after a 2023 Dodge Ram 1500 was reported stolen in the middle of the night on June 19 from a local hotel.

The vehicle was located near a border crossing and the women were apprehended, police said. 

The news release says organized crime rings are targeting the new model Dodge Ram vehicles. 

“To reduce the risk of becoming a victim, consider using anti-theft devices such as steering wheel locks. These can serve as a strong deterrent against theft by organized criminal groups,” the release said. 

