Harlingen police arrest two women in connection with stolen vehicle investigation
Related Story
Two women were arrested and charged in connection with a stolen vehicle that was found near a border crossing, according to the Harlingen Police Department.
Catalina Saldana and Joselinne Amaro were arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity. Their bonds were set at $22,500 and $10,000, respectively.
Saldana faces an additional charge of theft, according to a Monday news release.
According to the release, the women were arrested after a 2023 Dodge Ram 1500 was reported stolen in the middle of the night on June 19 from a local hotel.
The vehicle was located near a border crossing and the women were apprehended, police said.
The news release says organized crime rings are targeting the new model Dodge Ram vehicles.
“To reduce the risk of becoming a victim, consider using anti-theft devices such as steering wheel locks. These can serve as a strong deterrent against theft by organized criminal groups,” the release said.
News
News Video
-
City of Lyford to hold informational session on hurricane preparedness
-
Valley attorney says lawmakers will not cover cost of Senate Bill 10
-
Wednesday, June 25, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
-
Mission family counting their blessings after fire destroys their home
-
Man in custody after shooting bystander in Rio Grande City road rage...
Sports Video
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Monty Stumbaugh
-
Port Isabel making first 7-on-7 state tournament appearance since 2013
-
2025 RGV Softball All-Star Game preview
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: 1977 Texas Southmost baseball team
-
Vipers guard John Knight III helps run Nike Basketball Camp in Edinburg