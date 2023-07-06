x

Harlingen police: Two dead in 'major' vehicle collision

Related Story

Two people are dead following what Harlingen police called a "major" vehicle collision.

The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the fatal crash on FM 106, east of FM 509.

Two people involved in the collision are deceased, Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore said.

Motorists are asked to avoid FM 106 between FM 509 and the Port of Harlingen and seek an alternate route, police said.

News
Harlingen police: Two dead in 'major' vehicle...
Harlingen police: Two dead in 'major' vehicle collision
Two people are dead following what Harlingen police called a "major" vehicle collision. The Harlingen Police Department is investigating... More >>
5 months ago Friday, January 20 2023 Jan 20, 2023 Friday, January 20, 2023 3:16:00 PM CST January 20, 2023
Radar
7 Days