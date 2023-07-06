Harlingen police: Two dead in 'major' vehicle collision
Related Story
Two people are dead following what Harlingen police called a "major" vehicle collision.
The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the fatal crash on FM 106, east of FM 509.
Two people involved in the collision are deceased, Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore said.
Motorists are asked to avoid FM 106 between FM 509 and the Port of Harlingen and seek an alternate route, police said.
News
Two people are dead following what Harlingen police called a "major" vehicle collision. The Harlingen Police Department is investigating... More >>
News Video
-
San Benito man launches ride-sharing service to prevent DWIs
-
McAllen to Edinburg connector at Pharr Interchange opening later this month
-
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 ends debris pickup from April storm
-
Bond reduced for suspect charged in connection with shooting death of neighbor
-
9-year-old boy dies in overnight house fire in Donna
Sports Video
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships
-
From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros