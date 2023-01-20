Harlingen police: Two dead in 'major' vehicle collision

Two people are dead following what Harlingen police called a "major" vehicle collision.

The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the fatal crash on FM 106, east of FM 509.

Two people involved in the collision are deceased, Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore said.

Motorists are asked to avoid FM 106 between FM 509 and the Port of Harlingen and seek an alternate route, police said.