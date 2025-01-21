Harlingen woman charged in fatal hit-and-run crash
A 32-year-old Harlingen woman is in custody in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian, according to police.
Jennifer Banda was arrested on Friday, the Harlingen Police Department announced in a Sunday news release. Banda was charged with collision involving death, tampering with evidence and false report, the release stated.
Banda’s arrest stems from a hit-and-run crash that killed 71-year-old Aida Garcia on Friday, Jan. 10 at the 300 block of North Business 77.
The vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene, police previously said.
A “breakthrough” in the investigation led to Banda’s arrest, police said.
Banda’s bond was set at $171,000.
