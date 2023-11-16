x

Harlingen Woman’s Water Shut off Unexpectedly

Related Story

HARLINGEN – A Harlingen woman’s water was shut off without her prior knowledge.

She called 5 On Your Side and explains she refuses to pay for water she didn’t use.

KRGV’s Daisy Martinez reached out to the Harlingen Water Works Department.

Watch the video above for the full story.

News
Harlingen Woman’s Water Shut off Unexpectedly
Harlingen Woman’s Water Shut off Unexpectedly
HARLINGEN – A Harlingen woman’s water was shut off without her prior knowledge. She called 5 On Your Side and... More >>
5 years ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 4:53:01 PM CDT May 24, 2018
Radar
7 Days