HCSO: Deadly Shooting Sparked by Argument with Suspect's Boyfriend
WESLACO - Authorities say a deadly shooting Saturday morning was sparked by an argument.
The suspect, identified as Emma Linda Gracia, originally told police she shot Eduardo Mendoza during an attempted burglary at her home. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, says that is not the case. Investigators say the shooting happened during an argument between the victim, his friend and Gracia's boyfriend. Sheriff Guerra says the victim never posed any threat. Gracia is charged with murder.
