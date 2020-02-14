Health officials working to deal with empty pool underneath Mission apartment complex

MISSION – Mission residents living above a pool at an apartment complex are dealing with an odd smell. The Hidalgo County Health Department explained what's next with this situation.

Neighbors at the apartments on Mile 6 Road and FM 492 called the county health department themselves.

The smell comes from underneath their apartment building, where there's an empty swimming pool with no water and mold is seen on the walls.

Now, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Texas Department of State Health Services are both involved.

The chief administrative officer for the Hidalgo County Health Department, Eddie Olivares, says all parties will work together to assess how to deal with the abandoned pool.

Olivares added there are potential health concerns that could arise which is why they're taking this very seriously.

Watch the video for the full story.