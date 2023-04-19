Heart of the Valley: Diabetes educator discusses treatment options
Related Story
As part of our Heart of the Valley series, Channel 5 News is bringing you important information on how to fight the disease.
Joining us from the RGV Diabetes Association is Iliana Guerra Martinez to discuss a new, holistic approach, to treat diabetes.
Watch the video above for the full story.
For a look at free glucose screenings throughout the Valley during the month of April, visit our Heart of the Valley page.
News
As part of our Heart of the Valley series, Channel 5 News is bringing you important information on how to... More >>
News Video
-
UTRGV recruiting students for upcoming marching band program
-
SpaceX launch delay sparks business boom at South Padre Island
-
Ramp closures announced on the expressway in Donna and Weslaco
-
Grupo Frontera teams up with Bad Bunny in new single
-
Heart of the Valley: UTRGV professor managing diabetes with daily walks