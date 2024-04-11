x

Heart of the Valley: Dietician offers health foods to combat diabetes

Related Story

Diabetes is a serious health concern in the Rio Grande Valley.

It can be prevented, and diet and exercise are the keys to fighting the disease.

South Texas Health Systems Registered Dietician Mayra Olivares talks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what foods to avoid and what healthy options are available.

FOR MORE HEART OF THE VALLEY STORIES, CLICK HERE.

News
Heart of the Valley: Dietician offers health...
Heart of the Valley: Dietician offers health foods to combat diabetes
Diabetes is a serious health concern in the Rio Grande Valley. It can be prevented, and diet and exercise... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 09 2024 Apr 9, 2024 Tuesday, April 09, 2024 1:33:00 PM CDT April 09, 2024
Radar
7 Days