Heart of the Valley: HEB pharmacists discusses diabetes prevention
Diabetes affects one in three people in the Rio Grande Valley.
Channel 5 News' Brenda Villa speaks with HEB Pharmacist Ginger Garza on what she sees daily when it comes to diabetes and what healthy steps people can take to prevent the disease.
