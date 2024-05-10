x

Heart of the Valley: HEB pharmacists discusses diabetes prevention

Diabetes affects one in three people in the Rio Grande Valley.

Channel 5 News' Brenda Villa speaks with HEB Pharmacist Ginger Garza on what she sees daily when it comes to diabetes and what healthy steps people can take to prevent the disease.

