Heart of the Valley: OBGYN discusses gestational diabetes that occurs during pregnancy

All month-long, Channel 5 News has been giving important information about Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes.

DHR Health OBGYN Dr. Flor Limas speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about gestational diabetes.

This disease occurs during pregnancy when the mother's body cannot metabolize or digest the amount of carbohydrates or sugars correctly, giving her high glucose levels.

1 week ago Monday, April 22 2024 Apr 22, 2024 Monday, April 22, 2024 3:34:00 PM CDT April 22, 2024
