Hidalgo Co. Fair Housing Survey Underway

MCALLEN – Hidalgo County is looking for people’s input on a new fair housing plan.

Fair housing prohibits discrimination of home sales, rentals and financing based on race, sex, religion, familial status and disability.

Marissa Garza, director of the Community Development and Grants Management Department for the city of Edinburg, said the survey will allow them to identify factors the community faces when it comes to fair housing.

She said the inquiry will also help identify any segregation or disparity.

“If you’re feeling discriminated, if someone feel like they don’t have access to the best schools or access to transportation to jobs, this is the right time to give us your feedback. Give us your input,” she encouraged.

Garza said the county has until October to finish the fair housing plan.

Residents can complete the Fair Housing Community Survey online. You can also file a complaint by visiting the Hidalgo County Urban County Program’s website.