Hidalgo County COVID-19 report- March 23, 2021

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 183 positive cases of COVID-19.

Four men and and one woman died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest was a man in his 50s from Weslaco. 

Since the pandemic began, 2,743 people have died as a result of the virus in Hidalgo County. 

The county also reported 183 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 104 are confirmed, 50 are probable and 29 are suspect. 

Since the pandemic began, there have been 83,714 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. 

Tuesday, March 23 2021
