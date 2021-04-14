Hidalgo County COVID-19 report- March 23, 2021

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 183 positive cases of COVID-19.

Four men and and one woman died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest was a man in his 50s from Weslaco.

READ ALSO: Hidalgo County announces online registration system for COVID-19 vaccine

Since the pandemic began, 2,743 people have died as a result of the virus in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported 183 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 104 are confirmed, 50 are probable and 29 are suspect.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 83,714 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

READ ALSO: Hidalgo County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths, 130 positive cases