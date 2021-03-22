x

Hidalgo County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths, 130 positive cases

By: KRGV Digital Team

Hidalgo County reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 130 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday. 

Four men and two women died as a result of the virus. The youngest was a woman in her 30s from Weslaco. 

Since the pandemic started, 2,738 people have died as a result of the virus, according to the latest data from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. 

The county also reported 130 new cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 69 are confirmed, 57 are probable and four are suspect. 

Since the pandemic began, 83,531 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Hidalgo County. 

