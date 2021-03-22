Hidalgo County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths, 130 positive cases
Hidalgo County reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 130 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
Four men and two women died as a result of the virus. The youngest was a woman in her 30s from Weslaco.
Since the pandemic started, 2,738 people have died as a result of the virus, according to the latest data from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
The county also reported 130 new cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 69 are confirmed, 57 are probable and four are suspect.
Since the pandemic began, 83,531 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Hidalgo County.
