Hidalgo County announces online registration system for COVID-19 vaccine

Hidalgo County residents will now be able to register online to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a Monday news release, the county announced a new online registration system that will launch Tuesday, March 23 at 9 a.m. for county residents to set up an appointment to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine at county-run clinics.

The system allows people to make appointments for up to two people. Those registering will receive an an electronic reminder of their second dose appointment one day in advance of the appointment.

“We appreciate the patience of our residents,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez stated in the news release. “As the vaccine manufacturers increase the production of the COVID-19 vaccines, we in Hidalgo County are increasing our efficiency. This online registration system is a tremendous step forward on that front.”

Those registering online will receive the Moderna vaccine at clinics operated by the county that run Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Once registration reaches capacity, the system will not accept new registrations, the news release stated.

Residents are encouraged to continue checking the registration system in case anyone cancels an appointment.

To register for an appointment once the system launches, click here.