Hidalgo County health authority issues warning over poor air quality

Hidalgo County’s health authority is warning that poor air quality can cause serious health problems, especially for vulnerable groups like young children, older adults, pregnant women and people with heart or lung conditions.

The Rio Grande Valley is experiencing poor air quality due to hazy conditions.

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said anyone can experience symptoms like congestion when air quality drops. He said the best option is to stay indoors when possible.

Melendez recommends using clean air filters in your A/C unit, avoiding smoking or vaping and wearing a mask when outdoors. For those in high-risk groups, he says it's critical to recognize symptoms quickly, especially for people who depend on caregivers to spot warning signs.

"Be cognizant of the respiratory drive their family member is having, label it in any way, of course that's a time to check with your doctor," Melendez said.

For mild symptoms like a scratchy throat, cough or congestion, over-the-counter medication may help. But if you experience shortness of breath, chest pain or trouble speaking in full sentences, doctors say seek medical attention right away.

The air inside your home could also impact your health, Colair Consultant Noah Gonzalez said.

According to Gonzalez, outside air gets into homes anytime a door is opened.

Over time, the buildup of bacteria, dust and mold inside your system can trigger breathing issues, including congestion, coughing and allergy flare-ups.

Gonzalez said air quality affects everyone, but is especially important for at-risk groups like young children, the elderly and anyone with lung conditions.

"It's going to affect everybody... their lungs, breathing quality, it could have long-term effects. You only get one pair of lungs so you can't change those out," Gonzalez said.

Some ways you can ensure you are taking measures to improve your indoor air quality include changing your air filter every one to three months, routine A/C maintenance twice a year, using an air purifier if you have one, keeping windows and doors closed on poor outdoor air days and setting your system to recirculate so it's not pulling in outdoor air.

Doctors say saline nasal sprays can help flush out irritants. You should also shower after spending time outdoors to remove allergens from your skin and hair.

The First Warn 5 Weather Team is advising the public that air quality levels will be elevated on Friday morning.