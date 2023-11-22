Hidalgo County pastor pleads guilty to aggravated sexual assault, court documents say

A Hidalgo County area pastor has pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault and practicing medicine without a license, according to court documents.

Melquisedec Chan made his plea in front of a jury on what was supposed to be the first day of his trial on Monday.

Chan was arrested in April 2018 on charges of allegedly sedating his patients and then performed sexual acts while they were unconscious.

Victims from McAllen and Edinburg came forward following his arrest.

The trial will now continue onto the punishment phase, which will begin on Tuesday.