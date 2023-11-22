Hidalgo County pastor pleads guilty to aggravated sexual assault, court documents say
Related Story
A Hidalgo County area pastor has pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault and practicing medicine without a license, according to court documents.
Melquisedec Chan made his plea in front of a jury on what was supposed to be the first day of his trial on Monday.
Chan was arrested in April 2018 on charges of allegedly sedating his patients and then performed sexual acts while they were unconscious.
READ MORE: Valley Pastor Charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault
Victims from McAllen and Edinburg came forward following his arrest.
The trial will now continue onto the punishment phase, which will begin on Tuesday.
News
A Hidalgo County area pastor has pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault and practicing medicine without a license, according to... More >>
News Video
-
Closed handbag repair shop in McAllen fails to return customers items
-
Valley veterinarian warns against feedings Thanksgiving food to dogs
-
SpaceX debris from Boca Chica launch expected to become new marine habitat
-
First responders preparing for expected spike in emergency calls during the holidays
-
Safety tips for cooking your Thanksgiving turkey