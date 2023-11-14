x

Hidalgo County pastor pleads guilty to aggravated sexual assault, court documents say

3 hours 13 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, November 14 2023 Nov 14, 2023 November 14, 2023 12:44 PM November 14, 2023 in News - Local

A Hidalgo County area pastor has pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault and practicing medicine without a license, according to court documents.

Melquisedec Chan made his plea in front of a jury on what was supposed to be the first day of his trial on Monday.

The trial will now continue onto the punishment phase, which will begin on Tuesday.

