Hidalgo County pastor pleads guilty to aggravated sexual assault, court documents say
A Hidalgo County area pastor has pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault and practicing medicine without a license, according to court documents.
Melquisedec Chan made his plea in front of a jury on what was supposed to be the first day of his trial on Monday.
The trial will now continue onto the punishment phase, which will begin on Tuesday.
