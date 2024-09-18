Hidalgo County residents sue bus companies following alleged kidnapping

Two Hidalgo County residents are seeking over $1 million in damages from multiple bus companies after they say they were kidnapped at gunpoint while traveling on their bus.

The May 29 kidnapping resulted in both individuals experiencing “physical pain, severe emotional distress and mental anguish,” according to a lawsuit that was filed on Tuesday.

The companies Autobus Ejecutivos, Omex VIP, Omnibus, Omnibus Express, Bus Investors and Dos Naciones are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, the companies are “common carriers” that offer routes into Mexico from McAllen, and sold bus tickets to the residents.

The lawsuit does not say where the kidnapping took place.

When the sale was made, the companies were aware “that their passengers were being regularly kidnapped from their buses at gunpoint, that their passengers were being beaten, held for ransom and disappeared,” the lawsuit stated. “Defendants knew of the hidden danger and refused to inform customers, like plaintiffs, of the hidden danger. They knew the danger existed, while being transported in their buses, and had a duty to warn and did not.”

Over the summer, the U.S. Consulate General in Matamoros issued a security alert warning the public of organized kidnappings targeting Omnibus passengers with ties to the U.S.

According to the U.S. Department of State website, a “Do Not Travel” advisory has been in place in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas since August 2023 “due to crimes and kidnappings.”

As of Wednesday, a hearing date for the lawsuit had not been set.