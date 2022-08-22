High School Baseball Highlights 4/26/21

PROGRESO - Distance runner Rudy Sandoval signed his letter of intent on Monday to join Ranger College in Ranger Texas after a stellar cross country and track and field career at Progreso High. Sandoval is a two-time regional champion and two-time state qualifier. He will be representing Progreso at the state track meet in the 800m run in an attempt to win his first state title.

Sandoval hopes to become an architect after finishing his degree.