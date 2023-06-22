HOV: Free Diabetes Screenings Across the Valley
WESLACO – CHANNEL 5 NEWS is teaming up with H-E-B, Dr. Monzer Yazji, South Texas Health Systems and Wal-Mart in order to promote diabetes awareness.
These organizations are offering free screenings for the community.
Below is a list of locations across the Rio Grande Valley that are offering free testing Friday morning:
H-E-B (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
• Rio Grande City - H-E-B Plus
• Palmhurst - 120 East Mile 3 Road
• Weslaco - Expressway 83 & Texas Boulevard
• Brownsville - Paredes & Torres H-E-B Plus
Dr. Monzer Yazji Clinics (7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.)
• 502 South Closner, Edinburg
• 1200 East Savannah Ste. 19, McAllen
Wal-Mart (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
• Rio Grande City - 4534 East US-83
• Weslaco - 1310 North Texas Boulevard
