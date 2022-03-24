Human smuggling chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in McAllen

Multiple agencies responded to a police chase that ended in a five-vehicle crash in McAllen.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and McAllen and Sullivan city police departments were at the crash that occurred near frontage and 10th street Tuesday.

Authorities said DPS troopers chased a driver suspected of human smuggling when the driver crashed. No one was seriously hurt.

Three people in the vehicle with the driver who were in the country illegally were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.