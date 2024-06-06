IDEA Public Schools to offer free meals to children this summer
Related Story
IDEA Public Schools’ Child Nutrition Program will offer free meals to all children this summer.
The program is open to any child ages 18 and younger, even if they’re not an IDEA student, a news release stated.
The summer meals will include breakfast and lunch and must be consumed in the cafeteria of any IDEA campus Monday through Friday.
According to the release, breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food service will be closed on federal holidays and from July 1 through July 5.
The program starts on Tuesday, May 28 and runs through Friday. July 26.
The offering is made possible through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program, the release stated.
News
IDEA Public Schools’ Child Nutrition Program will offer free meals to all children this summer. The program is open... More >>
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Marci, the two-year-old Chihuahua
-
Crowds gather at Isla Blanca Park to witness SpaceX's fourth test flight...
-
Weslaco Lady Panthers softball team recount historic state championship win
-
Donna resident claims $1 million Powerball prize
-
Donna ISD new summer camp helps students sharpen construction skills
Sports Video
-
PSJA Memorial's Adame signed for Missouri Valley College Baseball
-
Snake Pit 7-on-7 Qualifying Tournament This Saturday
-
Weslaco ISD declaring Lady Panther Softball Team Day
-
Weslaco ISD celebrates Lady Panthers softball team as state champs
-
Melissa Cardinals beat Harlingen South Lady Hawks in 5A state championship