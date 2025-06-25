x

Inician investigación por muerte tras control de bienestar en Pharr

By: Karen Lucero

El Departamento de Policía de Pharr está investigando una muerte que se produjo a raíz de un control de bienestar, según un portavoz de la ciudad.

Los oficiales del Departamento de Policía de Pharr respondieron al control de bienestar en la cuadra 200 de East Sam Houston Boulevard el domingo alrededor de las 2:15 p. m., según un portavoz de la ciudad.

"Esto posteriormente dio lugar a una investigación por muerte", declaró el portavoz. "Los detalles son limitados, ya que los investigadores trabajan para recopilar información". 

Esta es una historia en desarrollo, vuelva a consultarla para obtener actualizaciones.

