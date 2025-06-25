Inician investigación por muerte tras control de bienestar en Pharr
Related Story
El Departamento de Policía de Pharr está investigando una muerte que se produjo a raíz de un control de bienestar, según un portavoz de la ciudad.
Los oficiales del Departamento de Policía de Pharr respondieron al control de bienestar en la cuadra 200 de East Sam Houston Boulevard el domingo alrededor de las 2:15 p. m., según un portavoz de la ciudad.
"Esto posteriormente dio lugar a una investigación por muerte", declaró el portavoz. "Los detalles son limitados, ya que los investigadores trabajan para recopilar información".
Esta es una historia en desarrollo, vuelva a consultarla para obtener actualizaciones.
News
El Departamento de Policía de Pharr está investigando una muerte que se produjo a raíz de un control de bienestar,... More >>
News Video
-
City of Lyford to hold informational session on hurricane preparedness
-
Valley attorney says lawmakers will not cover cost of Senate Bill 10
-
Wednesday, June 25, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
-
Mission family counting their blessings after fire destroys their home
-
Man in custody after shooting bystander in Rio Grande City road rage...
Sports Video
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Monty Stumbaugh
-
Port Isabel making first 7-on-7 state tournament appearance since 2013
-
2025 RGV Softball All-Star Game preview
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: 1977 Texas Southmost baseball team
-
Vipers guard John Knight III helps run Nike Basketball Camp in Edinburg