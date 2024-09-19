x

INSIDE LOOK: Mexican officials hope to capture loose tiger in Reynosa

By: Christian Von Preysing

The search continues for a tiger that is loose along the U.S.-Mexico border.

At least 40 people, including Tamaulipas State Police, are looking for the animal. It escaped from a zoo called Quinta La Fauna on the northern outskirts of Reynosa.

Searchers are setting out cameras and using drones. They hope to capture the tiger alive.

Hidalgo County sheriff's deputies have not been asked to join the search, but patrol units are on alert.

