INSIDE LOOK: Mexican officials hope to capture loose tiger alive in Reynosa
The search continues for a tiger that is loose along the U.S.-Mexico border.
At least 40 people, including Tamaulipas State Police, are looking for the animal. It escaped from a zoo called Quinta La Fauna on the northern outskirts of Reynosa.
Searchers are setting out cameras and using drones. They hope to capture the tiger alive.
Hidalgo County sheriff's deputies have not been asked to join the search, but patrol units are on alert.
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL STORY.
More News
News Video
-
Authorities investigate threats made against Weslaco, Alamo IDEA schools
-
DPS search for Edinburg man on top 10 most wanted list
-
Juvenile arrested after making threats against Brownsville charter school
-
Valley man who escaped from Huntsville prison back in custody
-
PJSA ISD offering students a second chance at earning a diploma