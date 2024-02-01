x

Investigation underway after cocaine washes up on Cameron County beach

Related Story

Nearly $750,000 in cocaine washed up on the shores of a beach in Cameron County, according to a news release.

Cameron County Park Rangers were waived down Tuesday at 7:23 a.m. in reference to the nearly 30 kilos of a white powdery substance that washed up on shore, the release stated.

The substance tested positive for cocaine with an approximate street value of $745,000.

Park rangers and Border Patrol are conducting the investigation, the release added.

News
Investigation underway after cocaine washes up on...
Investigation underway after cocaine washes up on Cameron County beach
Nearly $750,000 in cocaine washed up on the shores of a beach in Cameron County, according to a news release.... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, January 30 2024 Jan 30, 2024 Tuesday, January 30, 2024 2:42:00 PM CST January 30, 2024
Radar
7 Days