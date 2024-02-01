Investigation underway after cocaine washes up on Cameron County beach

Nearly $750,000 in cocaine washed up on the shores of a beach in Cameron County, according to a news release.

Cameron County Park Rangers were waived down Tuesday at 7:23 a.m. in reference to the nearly 30 kilos of a white powdery substance that washed up on shore, the release stated.

The substance tested positive for cocaine with an approximate street value of $745,000.

Park rangers and Border Patrol are conducting the investigation, the release added.