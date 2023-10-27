Investigation underway after female inmate dies at Carrizales Rucker Detention Center

An investigation is underway after an inmate died early Saturday morning at the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate was found unresponsive in their cell. Justice of the Peace Linda Salazar confirmed to Channel 5 News' sister station Noticias RGV that the inmate was a 25-year-old woman.

An autopsy was ordered, Salazar said, adding that the deceased inmate didn't have any visible injuries.

The Texas Rangers will investigate the death, a release from the sheriff's office said. The release added that the sheriff’s office will provide assistance in the investigation.

The inmate’s next of kin has been notified.