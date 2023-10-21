x

Investigation underway after female inmate dies at Carrizales Rucker Detention Center

2 hours 50 minutes 50 seconds ago Saturday, October 21 2023 Oct 21, 2023 October 21, 2023 4:56 PM October 21, 2023 in News - Local
Photo credit: MGN Online

An investigation is underway after an inmate died early Saturday morning at the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate was found unresponsive in their cell. Justice of the Peace  Linda Salazar confirmed to Channel 5 News' sister station Noticias RGV that the inmate was a 26-year-old woman.

An autopsy was ordered, Salazar said, adding that the deceased inmate didn't have any visible injuries.

The Texas Rangers will investigate the death, a release from the sheriff's office said. The release added that the sheriff’s office will provide assistance in the investigation.

The inmate’s next of kin has been notified. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days