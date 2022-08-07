x

Juarez-Lincoln football preview

LA JOYA, Texas -- Juarez-Lincoln had a tough return to the football field last year going 0-10 overall.

It was their first year back after not having a season the year before because of COVID-19.

Most of their players had their first taste of high school football playing at the varsity level. That experience could be useful this year.

2 days ago Thursday, August 04 2022 Aug 4, 2022 Thursday, August 04, 2022 10:10:00 PM CDT August 04, 2022
