x

Jubilee Academies celebrates grand opening and partnership with Brownsville PD

Related Story

Jubilee Academies out of Brownsville celebrated their grand opening Thursday.

The charter school also announced a new partnership with the Brownsville Police Department. 

Jubilee will work with the department for the Handle with Care program.

This program will allow officers who have an encounter with a student that has experienced a traumatic event to send an email to the school about the incident. 

News
Jubilee Academies celebrates grand opening and partnership...
Jubilee Academies celebrates grand opening and partnership with Brownsville PD
Jubilee Academies out of Brownsville celebrated their grand opening Thursday. The charter school also announced a new partnership with... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 11 2022 Aug 11, 2022 Thursday, August 11, 2022 7:22:00 PM CDT August 11, 2022
Radar
7 Days