La Entrevista: Como planificar un viaje de bajo costo

By: Esmeralda Medellin

Se aproxima la Semana Santa, ¿y qué mejor lugar que visitar que la Isla del Padre Sur?

Por tal motivo nos acompaña Dennise Villalobos del Departamento de Marketing y Comunicaciones de la Isla del Padre, quien brinda sus conocimientos sobre como planificar un viaje de bajo costo.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

1 year ago Wednesday, March 01 2023 Mar 1, 2023 Wednesday, March 01, 2023 10:45:00 AM CST March 01, 2023
