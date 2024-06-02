La Entrevista: Como planificar un viaje de bajo costo
Se aproxima la Semana Santa, ¿y qué mejor lugar que visitar que la Isla del Padre Sur?
Por tal motivo nos acompaña Dennise Villalobos del Departamento de Marketing y Comunicaciones de la Isla del Padre, quien brinda sus conocimientos sobre como planificar un viaje de bajo costo.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
