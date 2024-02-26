x

La Entrevista: Compañía celebra la semana del ingeniero

Los Estados unidos se enfrenta con una escasez de ingenieros

La ingeniería impacta nuestra vida diaria, y Diego Medrano y Karina Esquivel están visitando a Al Mediodía Valle de parte de Garver.

La firma de ingeniería trabajo con estudiantes esta semana para promover la semana del ingeniero.

Para saber más del programa, visita GarverUSA.com 

