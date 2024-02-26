La Entrevista: Compañía celebra la semana del ingeniero
La ingeniería impacta nuestra vida diaria, y Diego Medrano y Karina Esquivel están visitando a Al Mediodía Valle de parte de Garver.
La firma de ingeniería trabajo con estudiantes esta semana para promover la semana del ingeniero.
Para saber más del programa, visita GarverUSA.com
