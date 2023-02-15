x

La Entrevista: Compositor Jose Ángel Gómez comparte sus inspiraciones y el trascurso de su carrera

El cantautor, Jose Angel Gomez visita nuestros estudios y se une a La Entrevista para conversar al respecto su carrera, sus inspiraciones como artista y anunciar un nuevo sencillo. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

