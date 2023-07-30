x

La Entrevista: Extreme Pizza ofrece pizza estilo Nueva York en el Valle del Río Grande

Una franquicia de pizza estilo Nueva York está ofreciendo pizza “gourmet” en las ciudades de McAllen y Mission.

Conozca a Extreme Pizza, el restaurante que ha estado en el Valle del Río Grande desde el 2018.

Vea el video para el reporte completo.

