x

La Entrevista: Organización 'Keep McAllen Beautiful' anuncia nuevos proyectos

Related Story

Chris Lash nos visita por parte del programa Keep McAllen Beautiful para hablar sobre el trabajo y objetivo que desean alcanzar con este programa.

Al conseguir, artistas locales quienes pintan murales alrededor de la ciudad, esta organización sin fines de lucro busca convertir a Mcallen en una ciudad más colorida, llena de vida y arte.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

News
La Entrevista: Organización 'Keep McAllen Beautiful' anuncia...
La Entrevista: Organización 'Keep McAllen Beautiful' anuncia nuevos proyectos
Chris Lash nos visita por parte del programa Keep McAllen Beautiful para hablar sobre el trabajo y objetivo que desean... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 08 2023 Sep 8, 2023 Friday, September 08, 2023 4:05:00 PM CDT September 08, 2023
Radar
7 Days