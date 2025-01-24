x

La Feria & Harlingen girls basketball stay undefeated in district play with Wednesday victories

By: KJ Doyle

Related Story

GIRLS:

Brownsville Veterans 32, Harlingen 41

Port Isabel 40, La Feria 69

BOYS:

Brownsville Veterans 69, Harlingen 63

News
La Feria & Harlingen girls basketball stay...
La Feria & Harlingen girls basketball stay undefeated in district play with Wednesday victories
GIRLS: Brownsville Veterans 32, Harlingen 41 Port Isabel 40, La Feria 69 BOYS: Brownsville Veterans 69,... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, January 22 2025 Jan 22, 2025 Wednesday, January 22, 2025 9:47:00 PM CST January 22, 2025
Radar
7 Days