La Joya ISD considers selling golf course due to lack of maintenance, safety concerns
Related Story
La Joya Independent School District is considering selling their golf course, Howling Trails Golf Course.
Their ownership has sparked criticism in the beginning, and lawmakers even tried to pass legislation to stop the district from buying the property.
Golfers have also cited a lack of maintenance and safety concerns.
"The story we get all the time when we complain is, 'the school should not have bought the place.' You're not going to find an argument with us, we agree," golfer BJ Dennis said. "Each of us pays over $1,000 a year just to do it. I just feel like it's not worth the money anymore."
The district said they're aware of the concerns and are trying their best to take care of the property; a final decision has not been made.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
News Video
-
San Benito CISD focuses on communication during active shooter training
-
82-year-old man dies in bee attack at La Joya home
-
City of Pharr expanding international bridge operations
-
Made in the 956: Pharr Out Records, where past meets present
-
5 On Your Side: San Benito residents voice concerns over pothole riddled...
Sports Video
-
Opening ceremony held for Dallas Cowboys training camp
-
Second day of Cowboys training camp with Mike Zimmer as new defensive...
-
Second day of Cowboys training camp with Mike Zimmer as new defensive...
-
Day 1 of Dallas Cowboys training camp, part 2
-
Day 1 of Dallas Cowboys training camp, part 1