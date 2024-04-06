La Villa residents come together to pump flood water out of neighborhood

Residents came together to pump water out of subdivision, La Villa Fase One, after Hurricane Hanna left standing flood water in the neighborhood.

Rick Estimbo has lived in La Villa for 11 years – he explains infrastructure in the area is an issue that keeps water stuck.

La villa city manager Wilfredo Mata he says they’ve been pumping water in the area and dumping it to a canal by Mile 16.

When asked about drainage and infrastructure on La Villa South, Mata said he was unaware of any problems.

